Fans Rooting for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston Reunion After Her Breakup

They’re both single!

Jennifer Anniston just announced her breakup from husband Justin Theroux, and fans have already going crazy at the thought of her and ex-husband Brad Pitt reuniting. Brad Pitt separated from Angelina Jolie in 2016.

Brad Pitt famously left Anniston for Angelina Jolie, whom he later married.

When u realize both Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt are now single pic.twitter.com/Y9cxfIWQyH — Sonia Grace (@Sonia_GoodGirl) February 15, 2018

Brad Pitt about to drive by Jennifer's house like…#JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/TRNL9LQaq7 — Jackie (@Jackieannroth) February 15, 2018

My reaction to Jennifer Aniston separation news😭but realized both her and Brad Pitt are single😊 pic.twitter.com/RJj9UWxgxg — Hani Lee (@HaniLee1) February 15, 2018

Jennifer Aniston: single ✔️

Brad Pitt: single ✔️ pic.twitter.com/glMAiNSQXz — coloradainútil (@soyluluuu) February 16, 2018

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are getting back together. I called it first. #JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/2BPeomEwbi — marissa (@mersshhh) February 15, 2018