Fans Rooting for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston Reunion After Her Breakup

They’re both single!
Jennifer Anniston just announced her breakup from husband Justin Theroux, and fans have already going crazy at the thought of her and ex-husband Brad Pitt reuniting. Brad Pitt separated from Angelina Jolie in 2016.
Brad Pitt famously left Anniston for Angelina Jolie, whom he later married.
#JenniferAniston
When u realize both Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt are now single pic.twitter.com/Y9cxfIWQyH
— Sonia Grace (@Sonia_GoodGirl) February 15, 2018
Brad Pitt about to drive by Jennifer's house like…#JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/TRNL9LQaq7
— Jackie (@Jackieannroth) February 15, 2018
My reaction to Jennifer Aniston separation news😭but realized both her and Brad Pitt are single😊 pic.twitter.com/RJj9UWxgxg
— Hani Lee (@HaniLee1) February 15, 2018
Jennifer Aniston: single ✔️
Brad Pitt: single ✔️ pic.twitter.com/glMAiNSQXz
— coloradainútil (@soyluluuu) February 16, 2018
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are getting back together. I called it first. #JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/2BPeomEwbi
— marissa (@mersshhh) February 15, 2018
Me: *reading about Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux split* awww that sucks
Also me: planning Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's second wedding
— Ally Reid (@ashallann) February 16, 2018