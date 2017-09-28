Family and Friends Mourn Jeweler to the Stars After His Murder

Jeweler to the stars Aron Aranbayev was viciously run over by a driver who is still on the loose. Family and friends, including many celebrity clients, are in shock and are devastated over this loss.

The grieving family of Aron Aranbayev followed the heartbreaking tradition of retrieving his blood from the spot where he died. A jeweler to the stars, he was run down by a man he had argued with — a motorist who remained at large Tuesday, officials said.

“He was very intelligent. Kind… very friendly,” a woman who identified herself as Aranbayev’s wife said stoically Tuesday. She was standing outside her home on 71st Ave. in Forest Hills — just paces from where Aranbayev, known as Eric to friends and family, was struck two days earlier.

A steady stream of mourners filled the home of the jeweler, 40, whose client list includes Jay Z, Drake, Chris Brown, Busta Rhymes and Sean Combs.

“It was his passion, his life,” his wife said. “His work was his life.”

“I just wanted to see this scene,” she said as she looked over the caked blood on the hot asphalt. Relatives stood by her side, carrying paper towels and a bucket of water. In Orthodox Jewish custom, the blood of the deceased is recovered as quickly as possible.

Aranbayev, co-owner of Rafaello & Co., a high-end Diamond District jewelry store had been dropped off near his home at 11:10 p.m. Sunday. A dark-colored Dodge Magnum behind Aranbayev’s stopped, and its driver apparently became angry he had to wait for the jeweler to move out of the road.

The unidentified driver got out of the car and started yelling at Aranbayev, police sources said.

He then got back into his vehicle, backed up one car length and hit the gas, speeding up and striking the jeweler, at least one witness told police.

Aranbayev fell and hit his head on the pavement. He died at Jamaica Hospital.

Cops were looking for the driver of the Magnum Tuesday afternoon.

-Via New York Daily News