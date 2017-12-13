Famed Chef Mario Batali Allegedly Groped Unconscious Woman in “Rape Room”

2.2k SHARES Share Tweet

This will make your stomach churn.

Allegations have been popping up all over the place against men in power and their harassment or straight up crimes against women. Now, famed chef Mario Batali is feeling the heat.

Batali allegedly groped an unconscious woman in a room nicknamed “the rape room” at Manhattan’s famed Spotted Pig restaurant.

Former manager Jamie Seet told The Times that she once had to intervene after she spotted him appearing to grope and kiss a woman who was unconscious on security cameras in the room.

Owner Ken Friedman has been accused of sexual harassment himself, and he allegedly shoved waitress Trish Nelson’s face into his crotch in from of actress Amy Poehler a decade ago.

“We called him the Red Menace,” Nelson, 40, said of Batali. “He tried to touch my breasts and told me that they were beautiful. He wanted to wrestle. As I was serving drinks to his table, he told me I should sit on his friend’s face.”

Friedman issued a public apology, saying “Some incidents were not as described, but context and content are not today’s discussion.” He added, “I apologize now publicly for my actions.”