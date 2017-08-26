Facebook and Instagram Go Down, People Lose Their Minds

Internet addiction is real, and many people just discovered they suffer from it.

Facebook and Instagram went down today, and users all over the world starting losing their s***. Luckily for those who can’t step away from social media for less than 1.7 seconds, Twitter was still good. Users flocked there to discuss their mutual panic over the outage.

Facebook and Instagram are down.

Keep you Oxygen masks ready 😂 #facebookdown #instagramdown — Aagam Jhaveri (@aagamjhaveri_1) August 26, 2017

Facebook and Instagram are down. People reaction rite now ! #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/wUoGlLTEfC — Trojan_Horse (@SampathRedDevil) August 26, 2017

When Facebook and Instagram are both down and you come crawling back to twitter to get your social media fix #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/F3kQ55OYYR — confidentschool (@confidentsch) August 26, 2017

My reaction when I find out facebook is down and realize I can't post it on facebook.#facebook#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/0IIOXwrux2 — Joe B. Lewis (@vettijoe) August 26, 2017

When all you have access to is Twtr. Bc @facebook is down.#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/JgGzixioep — Irish Abainza (@itsIrishBA) August 26, 2017