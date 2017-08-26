Facebook and Instagram Go Down, People Lose Their Minds

Breaking News

Internet addiction is real, and many people just discovered they suffer from it.

Facebook and Instagram went down today, and users all over the world starting losing their s***. Luckily for those who can’t step away from social media for less than 1.7 seconds, Twitter was still good. Users flocked there to discuss their mutual panic over the outage.

