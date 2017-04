Little chance of reconciliation after this!

Sources say that Carmelo Anthony knocked up a stripper, and this pretty much means that the two are not going to be getting back together now that they are separated. While they were already having problems before this, you can imagine that Lala is not too pleased.

Carmelo allegedly knocked up a stripper from NYC who says she is 6 months pregnant with his kid. Looks like Carmelo might be happy to get traded out of NY and leave this mess behind…