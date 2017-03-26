Ex-Reality Star Jon Gosselin Is Now a Stripper

This is not something we ever expected to see. Nor do we think we want to. Thanks Internet.

Jon Gosselin, who previously starred in the TLC reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8, has been on hard times it seems since divorcing his wife Kate and leaving the show. He has tried his hand at many new careers, including cook and DJ. Now, it seems he is taking a dive into the world of stripping. Yes, ladies and gentlemen (for those interested), get your ones ready. The 39-year-old will be stripping down to his tighty-whities starting April 1st in a male review. Get ready!

No plans next weekend? Check it out, my big debut…? AC, Caesars, Dusk, untamed, Saturday April 1st! https://t.co/Qz1UhhSdpv pic.twitter.com/KsnpQrK0Bv — Jon Gosselin (@jgosselin10) March 23, 2017

And side note, Jon claims his work struggles are as bad as his personal struggles, as he notes that he hasn’t seen most of his children in years. Ooooook. This should help.