Ex-NFL Player and Convicted Murderer Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide in Cell

This was unexpected.

Ex-NFL player Aaron Hernandez was found dead Wednesday morning dead in his cell from an apparent suicide. He had just had a murder conviction overturned, and his lawyer was working on overturning another, giving him hope that he might eventually get out. However, it seems Hernandez gave up on the fight.

“Mr. Hernandez hangs himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window,” a rep for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections said in a statement. “Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”