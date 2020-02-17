Drew Carey and sex therapist Dr. Amie Nicole Harwick were once in love and engaged, but now she was discovered murdered outside her home at age 39.

Amie Nicole was a sex therapist and moonlighted as a model on a traveling version of ‘The Price Is Right,’ though Drew Carey, 61, met her at a house party, later snapping a flirty photo with her at DJ Kaskade’s 2017 Las Vegas party. They began dating shortly after in 2017, and they soon became engaged.

She wrote the book “The New Sex Bible for Women” and was both brains and beauty. However, the two parted ways and called off their engagement less than a year later.

Now, cops say Dr. Harwick was brutally murdered after being pushed from a third floor balcony by an ex who attacked her in her home. Police were called to help when neighbors heard her screaming, but by the time they arrived, they found her outside on the ground after having fallen. She later died at a hospital.

They believe she was pushed by Gareth Pursehouse, her ex-boyfriend, whom they arrested and booked for murder shortly afterward. Records show she had a previous restraining order against him, and police found evidence of forced entry in her LA home.