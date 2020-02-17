Life

Ex-Fiancé of Comedian Drew Carey Murdered

drew carey

Drew Carey and sex therapist Dr. Amie Nicole Harwick were once in love and engaged, but now she was discovered murdered outside her home at age 39.

Amie Nicole was a sex therapist and moonlighted as a model on a traveling version of ‘The Price Is Right,’ though Drew Carey, 61, met her at a house party, later snapping a flirty photo with her at DJ Kaskade’s 2017 Las Vegas party. They began dating shortly after in 2017, and they soon became engaged.

She wrote the book “The New Sex Bible for Women” and was both brains and beauty. However, the two parted ways and called off their engagement less than a year later.

Now, cops say Dr. Harwick was brutally murdered after being pushed from a third floor balcony by an ex who attacked her in her home. Police were called to help when neighbors heard her screaming, but by the time they arrived, they found her outside on the ground after having fallen. She later died at a hospital.

They believe she was pushed by Gareth Pursehouse, her ex-boyfriend, whom they arrested and booked for murder shortly afterward. Records show she had a previous restraining order against him, and police found evidence of forced entry in her LA home.

Related Items:, ,
1 Comment

Popular

mariah carey christmas mariah carey christmas
3.3K
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Hits #1 on BillBoard Hot 100 With “All I Want for Christmas Is You”
blue ivy beyonce blue ivy beyonce
1.0K
Life

Blue Ivy is Spitting Image of Mom Beyonce on New Year’s
mariah carey mariah carey
835
Celebrities

Mariah Carey Twitter Gets Hacked, Clowns Eminem
744
Style

The Fashion Hits and Disasters from the AMAs
devan leos devan leos
707
Celebrities

Disney Star Devan Leos Gets No Jail Time in Attempted Murder Case
pete davidson kaia gerber pete davidson kaia gerber
669
Celebrities

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Lock Lips Poolside
beyonce ivy park beyonce ivy park
550
Style

Beyonce Announces Ivy Park x Adidas Dropping in 2020
kim kardashian kim kardashian
545
Celebrities

Fans Drag Kim Kardashian for Blackface AGAIN, but She Denies It
future lori harvey future lori harvey
536
Celebrities

Rapper Future Gifts Rumored GF Lori Harvey THIS for Xmas
cardi b kulture cardi b kulture
535
Style

Cardi B and Kulture are Adorable on the Cover of Vogue Magazine
kim kardashian north west kim kardashian north west
526
Celebrities

Kim and Kanye Give Daughter North West Michael Jackson’s Jacket for Christmas
Zozibini Tunzi Zozibini Tunzi
524
Entertainment

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Takes the Crown at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant
justin timberlake jessica biel justin timberlake jessica biel
514
Celebrities

Jessica Biel to Join Justin Timberlake on Set: Back Off, Ladies!
beyonce beyonce
513
Celebrities

For Beyoncé, Creativity Is the Ultimate Power
chris brown baby chris brown baby
512
Celebrities

Chris Brown Shows Off His Latest Addition to the Family
brielle biermann brielle biermann
478
Celebrities

Brielle Biermann Has Brand New Lips (Again)
cats taylor swift cats taylor swift
461
Entertainment

“Cats” Movie Tanks After Making Just $6 Million Opening Weekend
harry styles harry styles
442
Entertainment

It’s Finally Here! Listen to the New Harry Styles Album “Fine Line”
To Top