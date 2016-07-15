Ew Files: Mick Jagger, 72, to be a Dad Again for 8th Time

This just seems wrong in so many ways.

Should we say congratulations? We want to…but…seriously…unless he lives to be 100 he’s not going to get to see much of this kid’s life. It’s a real shame. He’s going to be more like grandpa or great grandpa at this point to this kid.

His 29-year-old girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, has confirmed she is pregnant. They note that they were both “surprised” by the pregnancy, as are we! Mick’s first child was born in 1970.