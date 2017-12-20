News

Eva Longoria Pregnant After Denying Pregnancy Rumors

It’s more than a cheese baby!

Eva Longoria, 42, is expecting a boy with husband José Antonio “Pepe” Bastón, 49. The couple were trying to conceive but had yet to have success.

Several months ago, Longoria appeared on ‘Extra’ claiming “I was just having a cheese baby,” she said. “I had a plate of cheese and apparently I’m lactose intolerant.”

So much for that!

She’s discussed her husband several times, once saying, “The way he is with the waiter at the restaurant, the way he is with the valet at the restaurant, or the way he is with an elderly woman trying to get into the elevator, just simply considerate at all times.” “And he’s a very selfless person and he’s an amazing dad, so his children are the most important thing to him and that’s really beautiful to watch.”

“The way he is with the waiter at the restaurant, the way he is with the valet at the restaurant, or the way he is with an elderly woman trying to get into the elevator, just simply considerate at all times,” she said. “And he’s a very selfless person and he’s an amazing dad, so his children are the most important thing to him and that’s really beautiful to watch.”

She is reportedly 4 months pregnant.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

98.1K
197
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian Posts Her Backside Coolin’ on the Beach
56.3K
21
News

The Kardashians Sign New $150 Million Deal
50.6K
58
News

People Are Concerned About Mariah Carey’s Mental Health After She Posts Weird Video
21.9K
62
News

Piers Morgan is the Worst: Puts Mariah Carey on the Spot Over Vegas Shootings as She Promotes Christmas Concerts
21.9K
News

Project Runway’s Wendy Pepper Has Died at 53
21.9K
4
Exclusive

Bella Thorne Makes Out With Tana Mongeau
21.9K
5
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Surrogate Spotted!
21.9K
119
Exclusive

Scott Disick Dating Justin Bieber’s Ex, Sofia Richie
21.9K
9
News

Amber Rose Hosts 3rd Annual Slut Walk
21.9K
58
Fashion

Kate Upton Falls Off Rocks While Modeling in the Buff
21.9K
News

Video of Randy Travis’s Drunken Arrest in the Buff Released
21.9K
7
Fashion

The Top 10 Trashiest Celebrities
21.9K
1
Entertainment

Fans React to Taylor Swift’s New Video for “Ready For It”
21.9K
Fashion

Ireland Baldwin Wears Barely There Dress as She Poses on the Beach
21.9K
Fashion

Bella Thorne Bares it All for GQ: See the Video!
21.9K
2
News

Last photos of Hugh Hefner show Playboy mogul frail
21.9K
1
News

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Gets Dragged
21.9K
12
News

Justin Bieber Gets Massive New Stomach Tattoo
21.9K
1
Fashion

Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘PrettyLittleThing” Clothing Line Disappoints
18.1K
Fashion

Blac Chyna Switches It Up With a Fiery Red Look
15.2K
4
News

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Thicker Figure But Hides Baby Bump
1.7K
1
Fashion

Twitter Reacts to Kim Kardashian Dressing as Aaliyah for Halloween
1.1K
News

Aaron Carter Looks TOTALLY Different! What Happened?
To Top