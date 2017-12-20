Eva Longoria Pregnant After Denying Pregnancy Rumors

1.4k SHARES Share Tweet

It’s more than a cheese baby!

Eva Longoria, 42, is expecting a boy with husband José Antonio “Pepe” Bastón, 49. The couple were trying to conceive but had yet to have success.

Several months ago, Longoria appeared on ‘Extra’ claiming “I was just having a cheese baby,” she said. “I had a plate of cheese and apparently I’m lactose intolerant.”

So much for that!

She’s discussed her husband several times, once saying, “The way he is with the waiter at the restaurant, the way he is with the valet at the restaurant, or the way he is with an elderly woman trying to get into the elevator, just simply considerate at all times.” “And he’s a very selfless person and he’s an amazing dad, so his children are the most important thing to him and that’s really beautiful to watch.”

She is reportedly 4 months pregnant.