Breaking News

Eniko Parrish Stands (Sort of) by Her Man Kevin Hart

The couple was spotted out for the first time since Kevin Hart’s cheating confession.

Eniko Parrish, Kevin Hart’s wife, is standing by him – though from somewhat of a distance – after he came clean to the world that he has been cheating on her. An explicit video surfaced of Kevin allegedly hooking up with a stripper, and sources say that an FBI investigation is underway for extortion.

Kevin has come clean about cheating on his pregnant wife. This is his second marriage after a very tumultuous first marriage full of cheating allegations.

Eniko was out with Kevin in a show of symbolic solidarity. She kept her distance, however, with her body language saying a whole lot.

