Eminem’s Sister-in-Law Found Dead

Eminem’s former sister-in-law, twin of his ex-wife Kim Mathers, was found dead due to an apparent overdose. Dawn Scott, 41, had been battling addiction for years and was found “slumped over in bed and unresponsive” at a home in Macomb County, Michigan, according to James Fouts, the mayor of Warren, Michigan. Eminem is the adoptive parent of her daughter. “It’s suspected to be drug use, possibly heroin,” he said.
Kim Mathers posted a message on a funeral home website Wednesday, describing her as “my sweet, beautiful sister who lost her way.”
“I kept a light lit for her hoping she’d find her way back to me,” she continued. I miss her and love her more than anything I could ever say.
“Half of me is gone and I will never feel whole again,” Kimberly wrote. “She was the best sister and friend in the world and I will miss her until we are together again.”
