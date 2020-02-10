Entertainment

Eminem Got a Standing Ovation at the Oscars

eminem oscars

Eminem nearly shut down the whole Oscars event after putting on an incredible performance of “Lose Yourself,” getting everyone on their feet.

The Oscars presented a montage of some of the most noteworthy songs from films over the years, and Eminem’s capped off the night with his powerful rendition of hip hop anthem.

There are few songs that can really rile people up like Eminem’s track. It’s a classic that can motivate anyone to go the extra mile – or eight.

With the same energy he brought when he dropped the iconic record nearly 20 years ago. “Lose Yourself” the lead track off the soundtrack from his movie 8 Mile, which won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003 and made him the first rapper ever to win an Academy Award. He’d actually blown off the Oscars adn Grammy awards in 2003, so he hadn’t performed that year despite winning an Oscar that same year

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Popular

mariah carey christmas mariah carey christmas
3.3K
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Hits #1 on BillBoard Hot 100 With “All I Want for Christmas Is You”
blue ivy beyonce blue ivy beyonce
1.0K
Life

Blue Ivy is Spitting Image of Mom Beyonce on New Year’s
mariah carey mariah carey
820
Celebrities

Mariah Carey Twitter Gets Hacked, Clowns Eminem
kim kardashian kim kardashian
732
Style

Kim Kardashian is All Leg in Metallic, Curve-Hugging Dress
717
Style

The Fashion Hits and Disasters from the AMAs
devan leos devan leos
689
Celebrities

Disney Star Devan Leos Gets No Jail Time in Attempted Murder Case
beyonce gala beyonce gala
679
Style

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Unmatched in Style as They Attend Gala
pete davidson kaia gerber pete davidson kaia gerber
653
Celebrities

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Lock Lips Poolside
beyonce ivy park beyonce ivy park
535
Style

Beyonce Announces Ivy Park x Adidas Dropping in 2020
kim kardashian kim kardashian
522
Celebrities

Fans Drag Kim Kardashian for Blackface AGAIN, but She Denies It
cardi b kulture cardi b kulture
518
Style

Cardi B and Kulture are Adorable on the Cover of Vogue Magazine
future lori harvey future lori harvey
515
Celebrities

Rapper Future Gifts Rumored GF Lori Harvey THIS for Xmas
kim kardashian north west kim kardashian north west
512
Celebrities

Kim and Kanye Give Daughter North West Michael Jackson’s Jacket for Christmas
beyonce beyonce
501
Celebrities

For Beyoncé, Creativity Is the Ultimate Power
chris brown baby chris brown baby
497
Celebrities

Chris Brown Shows Off His Latest Addition to the Family
justin timberlake jessica biel justin timberlake jessica biel
497
Celebrities

Jessica Biel to Join Justin Timberlake on Set: Back Off, Ladies!
Zozibini Tunzi Zozibini Tunzi
493
Entertainment

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Takes the Crown at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant
cats taylor swift cats taylor swift
449
Entertainment

“Cats” Movie Tanks After Making Just $6 Million Opening Weekend
To Top