Eminem Got a Standing Ovation at the Oscars

Eminem nearly shut down the whole Oscars event after putting on an incredible performance of “Lose Yourself,” getting everyone on their feet.

The Oscars presented a montage of some of the most noteworthy songs from films over the years, and Eminem’s capped off the night with his powerful rendition of hip hop anthem.

There are few songs that can really rile people up like Eminem’s track. It’s a classic that can motivate anyone to go the extra mile – or eight.

With the same energy he brought when he dropped the iconic record nearly 20 years ago. “Lose Yourself” the lead track off the soundtrack from his movie 8 Mile, which won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003 and made him the first rapper ever to win an Academy Award. He’d actually blown off the Oscars adn Grammy awards in 2003, so he hadn’t performed that year despite winning an Oscar that same year

After 18 years of winning an Oscar.

Look who's back. ( not literally cause he didn't showed up in 03 )

Eminem freaking killed it 🔥 🔥 🔥

