Elon Musk and Grimes Are Dating

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet

People aren’t feeling this couple.

Elon Musk has a new lady in his life, singer Grimes. They two debuted their budding relationship by walking the red carpet at the Met Gala together.

This odd pairing seems to have come together after the two connected over a Twitter joke about artificial intelligence.

People seem perplexed by this union, however. Check the comments when the news broke:

Grimes, blink twice if that Tesla choker is a robot controlling your mind pic.twitter.com/ThEIUkVZrR — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) May 8, 2018

Sorry I cannot come into work today but Grimes is dating Elon Musk so I need an emergency therapy session. — Kevin Beirne (@KevBeirne) May 8, 2018

Grimes + Musk. Both olfactorily & generally distressing. Yikes. — Nat Guest (@unfortunatalie) May 8, 2018

Elon Musk and Grimes make their debut at the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/plAvt2xvc6 — despite your efforts you cannot escape pajamashaw (@pajamashaw) May 8, 2018

If elon musk and grimes are actually dating i will immediately shave my head and go through my britney breakdown . — chloe (@contrachloe) May 7, 2018