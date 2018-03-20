News

Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’Day Allegedly Had Affair

Trash meets trash. These two seem well-matched.

Donald Trump Jr. and singer Aubrey O’Day allegedly had an affair that went on for months after the two met on his father’s show, Celebrity Apprentice.

“He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

His wife, Vanessa, reportedly found email exchanges between the two, which led to him calling off the affair in an attempt to save his marriage. The two seemed to patch things up and stayed together, having two more children.

Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa.

However, this likely isn’t the first affair he had, as the two are now heading to divorce court.

O’Day has not commented on the news, nor has Trump.

She did, however, post this:

I’m only interested in the things money can’t buy.

A post shared by Aubrey O'Day (@aubreyoday) on

Fans left bewildered comments over the news:

