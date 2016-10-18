Donald Trump Called Khloe Kardashian a Piglet

Ouch. This was harsh.

Khloe Kardashian appeared on Donald Trump’s show, Celebrity Apprentice, in 2009, and the Donald apparently had some not-so-nice things to say about her behind the scenes.

“What is this? We can’t even get the hot one?” he reportedly said. “Why don’t we fire Khloé? She is a fat piglet. Why did we get the ugly Kardashian?”

Head to page 2 to see what Khloe has to say about the alleged remarks now that they’ve surfaced:

