News

Dolphins’ Coach Caught on Camera Allegedly Snorting Cocaine

Just when you thought the NFL couldn’t get any more dramatic.

With a lot going on in the NFL these days, Dolphin’s coach Chris Foerster is on video snorting what appears to be cocaine.

Hit page 2 for the video of the coach getting his party on:

Pages: 1 2

Related Items:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

To Top