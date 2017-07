She doesn’t seem too bothered by the recent drama with Rob Kardashian or Ferrari.

A new man had his face buried in Blac Chyna’s chest while she also shook her giant butt in his face. The guy, rapper Mechie, sparked rumors that he might be Chyna’s new man. He was quick to make it clear that he is SINGLE:

However, the two do have SOMETHING going on because he got her initials tatted on him. I guess they are “just talking…” but come on, now.