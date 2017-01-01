Diva Antics! Mariah Carey Storms Off Stage Crying During New Year’s Eve Performance

This pretty much sums up how we all feel about 2016. Good riddance.

Mariah Carey failed to entertain with her lip-synching during a New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square. They played the wrong track she was lip-synching to, which caused her to then stomp around stage trying to save her set, which didn’t work. Instead, the diva said, ‘I wanted a holiday too. Can’t I just have one?’ Then she stormed off stage crying without ever singing a word.

What happened, Mariah?!

Watch the clip below:

Before walking off, she said,’bring the feathers, it just don’t get any better.’ Lol!

She said, ‘s*** happens’ on Instagram afterwards. Welp, we get it. But Mariah is a OG and should be able to handle a glitch better than THIS.

On the plus side, she looked great!