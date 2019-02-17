Did Orlando Bloom Give the Same Ring to Katy Perry He Gave to Ex Miranda Kerr?

3.2k SHARES Share Tweet

While Katy Perry and Orland Bloom are celebrating their love and engagement, fans are side-eyeing the ring he gave her.

While at first glance the flower shaped ring with a pink center seemed quirky and different, the kind of thing Katy would have picked out herself. However, it appears it was Orlando who was responsible for the choice, as he gave one that looked almost exactly the same minus the pink to his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

Kerr has apparently given her blessing on their relationship and all is good in the world of exes (at least this one), but seriously – why? He couldn’t do something original? Talk about a bad re-gifting choice.

Check out the rings and let us know what you think.