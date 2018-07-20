Destiny’s Child Member Michelle Williams Has Checked into Mental Hospital

2k SHARES Share Tweet

It’s good to get help when you know you need help.

Michelle Williams, one of the members of Destiny’s Child alongside Kelly and Beyoncé, has checked herself into a mental health institution.

The singer has reportedly been in the facility for several days outside LA.

“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing,” Williams said in a statement on Instagram. “Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need.”

She has been open about her long-term struggles with depression. When she told their manager at the time they were signed about her depression, “He was like, ‘Ya’ll just signed a multi-million-dollar deal, you’re about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about?’” she said. “I think he wanted me to be grateful, which I was, but I was still sad.”