News

Designer Kate Spade Found Dead From Suicide in NYC Home

<img src=“kate-spade.jpg” alt=“kate spade” title=“kate spade”>

You never know the struggles others face.

Fashion designer Kate Spade, who started the brand that went global, was found dead of a suicide this morning. Police found her unresponsive after her housekeeper found her with a scarf wrapped around her neck.

The building super tried to perform CPR, but it was too late. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police report that a suicide note was found that apologized to her 13-yaer-old daughter, telling her she loved her. Her husband was reportedly home at the time of her death, bit no foul play is suspected.

She hanged herself with a scarf on her bedroom doorknob.

Kate Spade created her brand that sold shoes, accessories, clothes, and more – it went global, and she sold it in 2007. Rival Coach bought the company last year for $2.4 billion.

This is another shocking suicide that shows that no matter how perfect someone else’s life may be, no one knows their personal struggles.

Anyone feeling depressed or suicidal should seek help immediately. There’s always someone to listen. Look for suicide hotlines in your area.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Brigitte Nielsen Pregnant at 54 Years Old
1.4K
News

ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ After Her Racist Tweets
1.2K
Trending

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Slim Figure But Gets Dragged By Fans Over Her Face
1.2K
News

Blac Chyna Tries to Hit Someone With Stroller During Fight at Six Flags
1.0K
News

Ciara Says Future is A Deadbeat Daddy
941
Photos

Khloe Kardashian is Nailing the Sexy Pregnancy Looks
897
News

Tyra Banks Admits She Got a Nose Job
882
Fashion

Coachella Celeb Fashion: See Your Favorites!
874
Fashion

Fran Drescher Is a Style Icon
872
Photos

Celebs Share How They Celebrated Easter
747
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Captured on Camera Allegedly Smoking Weed with Cocaine Nearby
741
Entertainment

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Beefs With His Girlfriend on Social Media
737
Entertainment

Netflix Streams Documentary About Rachel Dolezal and People Aren’t Happy About It
735
News

Azealia Banks Responds to Kim Kardashian’s Defense of Kanye West
730
Fashion

See the Looks From This Year’s Met Gala!
709
Photos

Christina Aguilera Looks Incredible Makeup-Free in New Shoot
676
Photos

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Bikini Bod in Bahamas
648
Photos

Jennifer Lopez Performs in a Sparkly Thong
643
News

Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’Day Allegedly Had Affair
630
News

Jean Paul Gaultier Shades Kim Kardashian Over Copycat Perfume Design
627
News

‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Arrested After Announcing He and Wife are Expecting Child
540
News

The #WhoBitBeyonce Mystery Has Allegedly Been Solved
540
Fashion

Iggy Azalea Shows Off Summer Body
To Top