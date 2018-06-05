Designer Kate Spade Found Dead From Suicide in NYC Home

2k SHARES Share Tweet

You never know the struggles others face.

Fashion designer Kate Spade, who started the brand that went global, was found dead of a suicide this morning. Police found her unresponsive after her housekeeper found her with a scarf wrapped around her neck.

The building super tried to perform CPR, but it was too late. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police report that a suicide note was found that apologized to her 13-yaer-old daughter, telling her she loved her. Her husband was reportedly home at the time of her death, bit no foul play is suspected.

She hanged herself with a scarf on her bedroom doorknob.

Kate Spade created her brand that sold shoes, accessories, clothes, and more – it went global, and she sold it in 2007. Rival Coach bought the company last year for $2.4 billion.

This is another shocking suicide that shows that no matter how perfect someone else’s life may be, no one knows their personal struggles.

Anyone feeling depressed or suicidal should seek help immediately. There’s always someone to listen. Look for suicide hotlines in your area.