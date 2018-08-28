Demi Lovato’s Drug Dealer Speaks Out Following Her Overdose

1.8k SHARES Share Tweet

Demi Lovato’s drug dealer says she was fully aware of what she was taking.

A man named Brandon Johnson has gone on camera claiming to be Demi’s drug dealer. He said that they had a friendship that progressed into something “sexual” in nature. He also said he would often “kick it” with her at her home and bring her drugs.

He stated that he felt her overdose was a wakeup call to both her and himself, as he became aware of the damage he could do by providing such drugs to people. “It’d definitely a wakeup call for her obviously, but it opened my eyes too.”

Demi overdosed and spent more than a week in the hospital, where she later left to enter a treatment facility for drug addiction. She had been clean for a while but fell back into her old habits.