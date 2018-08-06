Demi Lovato Writes Message to Fans After Her Overdose

1.8k SHARES Share Tweet

Demi Lovato is letting fans know she is continuing to battle her addiction.

After being hospitalized for over a week following an overdose that nearly killed her, Demi Lovato is sending a message to fans about her recovery.

The singer addressed her addiction and that it was something she continues to struggle with.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” the 25-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 5, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

Lovato has been in the hospital since July 24th when she was rushed there after people in her home found her unconscious. Paramedics were able to revive her with Narcan, which works to counter the effects of opioids. However, she has not addressed specifically which drug or drugs she took prior to the incident. She suffered some complications that have kept her in the hospital since then, some of which may be related to severe withdrawal. Friends, family, and fans are pushing her to go to rehab immediately upon leaving the hospital, but she has yet to confirm what she will do.