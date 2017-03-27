Demi Lovato Twerks at the Gym to Rihanna

Now THIS is a workout!
Demi Lovato and her trainer, Uriah Hall, twerked it out at the gym to Riri’s ‘Pon de Replay.’ Quite a show!
Now THIS is a workout!
Demi Lovato and her trainer, Uriah Hall, twerked it out at the gym to Riri’s ‘Pon de Replay.’ Quite a show!
Daily Dose of RX: Escalator Suddenly Reverse Throwing People Down It at High Speed!
Ex-Reality Star Jon Gosselin Is Now a Stripper
One Direction’s Liam Payne Welcomes Baby Boy With Girlfriend Cheryl
Joanna Krupa Shares Photo in the Buff!
Rapper Drake Has A Gorgeous Sister No One Knew About
Cash Me Ousside Girl Has Brutal Physical Fight With Mom in Leaked Footage!
Iggy Azalea Twerks Up a Storm in Her New Video
Kardashian Cartoon Show in the Works
Christina Milian Goes Blonde!
Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Curves
Ashley Graham Wears a Bagel Bra
Emily Ratajkowski Bares it All While Skinny Dipping
Daily Dose of RX: Football Star Thanks Wife AND Girlfriend in Hilarious Interview
Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Topless in Scandalous Video
Jerseylicious Star Mike Aktari Dies at Age 28
Nicki Minaj is Bejeweled and Busty on the Set of Her New Video
Rock and Roll Star Chuck Berry Dies at 90
Blac Chyna and Amber Rose Relax by the Pool with Baby Dream
J. Lo and A Rod are a Thing Now
Ciara Goes Makeup Free on Red Carpet: Is This the Same Person?!