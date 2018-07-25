Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized for Drug Overdose

1.4k SHARES Share Tweet

Demi Lovato is way off the wagon.

Demi Lovato was reportedly hospitalized for a drug overdose after someone called 911 Tuesday from her home. Paramedics had to revive her at the scene with Narcan before transporting her to the hospital.

She had recently dropped a new song about relapsing into drugs titled “Sober,” and clearly she has continued to struggle with this. So far, she has refused to reveal the drug that caused her to overdoes, but Narcan is used to counter the effects of opioids.

Friends and fans voiced their opinions on the situation.

We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 25, 2018

The biggest crack head in the game https://t.co/rwyEvD6z5r — ✖️ (@meIaninthot) July 25, 2018

sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before. 🙏🏽 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 24, 2018

It’s funny how all of a sudden Drug Overdose (heroine) doesn’t attract negativity because it’s Demi Lovato

You all out here walking past a homeless addict and turn your noses up at them. — Lateef Habib (@SireHabbiibb) July 25, 2018

When Demi Lovato sang #Sober, nobody took the messages serious. We all should look out for each other. A lot of people are dying inside with one struggle or the other. I wish you speedy recovery, Demi. pic.twitter.com/pFPmJmNFBa — Beks (@JoshuaUbeku) July 25, 2018

This Demi Lovato shit is weird. Apparently you get more support than ever before when you choose to disrespect your fans who would do anything for you by not taking care of yourself and instead ODing on fucking crack. Weird society. — Trentboy (@redsNjets) July 25, 2018