Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized for Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato is way off the wagon.

Demi Lovato was reportedly hospitalized for a drug overdose after someone called 911 Tuesday from her home. Paramedics had to revive her at the scene with Narcan before transporting her to the hospital.

She had recently dropped a new song about relapsing into drugs titled “Sober,” and clearly she has continued to struggle with this. So far, she has refused to reveal the drug that caused her to overdoes, but Narcan is used to counter the effects of opioids.

Friends and fans voiced their opinions on the situation.

