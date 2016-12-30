THE MIX

Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher Dies

Proof you can die from a broken heart.

Carrie Fisher passed away from a heart attack she suffered on a flight, and her showbiz mother Debbie Reynolds, considered by many to be Hollywood royalty, passed away from an aneurysm just one day after. Clearly, the stress and turmoil of her daughter’s passing was too much for the 84-year-old entertainer to handle, and she passed in a hospital with her family by her side.

Debbie had an incredible history in show business, with iconic performance in films like Singin’ in the Rain. She also had other modern roles that made big impacts like her role as Grace’s mother on “Will & Grace.” She will be sorely missed.

