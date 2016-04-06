Dating Website Buys Island Where Married People Can Go to Cheat in Secret

For those looking for a scandalous vacation away from their spouse and are tired of the same old ‘what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas,’ a dating website has a solution. It has purchased an entire island that it plans to dedicate to a hot spot for cheating married folks.

The island is 100 miles off the coast of England and offers complete confidentiality to cheating husbands and wives. The site Ilicitencounters.com is similar to Ashley Madison and touts itself as a place to cheat risk-free.

Visitors will be flown in blindfolded and flown in by helicopter to keep the island’s exact location secret and reduce the paper trail for guests.

IllicitEncounters spokesperson Christian Grant said according to The Sun: “All you need to do is sneak out for a ‘business trip’ and the rest is taken care of for you.”

He says: “What happens on the island stays on the island. If only we’d thought of this before, we could have saved the likes of Vernon Kay and Jeremy McConnell, to name just a couple, quite a bit of hassle.”

So….there’s that!