This is what Internet fame can do.

The “Cash me ousside” girl from the infamous airplane incident has not only released a rap single, but it has now climbed its way onto the Billboard chart. No word on if people are listening for its musical genius or a laugh, but either way, it’s there. She is going by the name Bhad Bhabie. It’s currently #25 on Billboard’s Rap music chart. If you’re curious about her lyrical talents, check it out below: