Dame Dash Disses Funk Flex Over Beef With Joi Manda



Damon Dash is catching flack for calling former Def Jam president Joie Manda a “culture vulture.” His remark led Hot 97’s Funk Flex to call out the former Roc-A-Fella founder on both Twitter and his radio show yesterday.

The famed DJ took to Twitter vowing to “keep it 100 about Dame Dash” and asking fans to tune into Hot 97 to get his opinion.

Dash is not fond of Flex’s defense of Manda also took to social media to respond offering the DJ a proposition.

“Hey @djfunkflex would not have an issue with another man over another man…I believe a man should speak up for himself and I really hope you would never disrespect me over another man I’m 43 so what I will do is give you an interview live where you can ask me any question you want and joi can as well…I was wondering who was gonna defend him from our culture…Funny that’s is you but…but I think you should have called me out of respect…but well talk about that face to face like men…your over 40 as well.



