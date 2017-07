This is a whole bowl full of crazy. What would you do?!

A woman in Massachusetts allegedly tried to hit another car, then pulled up to the other motorist at a light and hopped out to attack the driver. Upon doing so, she ripped off her shirt and ran at the other driver with a knife of some sort.

Luckily, the driver being attacked was an off-duty officer, and he summoned help right away. The woman faces several charges including assault with a dangerous weapon.