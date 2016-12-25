Daily Dose of RX: This 7-Year-Old Set a Limbo Skating Record and It’s INSANE!

You HAVE to see this.
This kid can really limbo
Actress Carrie Fisher on Life Support After Suffering Massive Heart Attack on Flight
Daily Dose of RX: Huge Brawl at Wedding After Bride’s Ex Brings Explicit Photos of Her to Wedding!
MTV 16 & Pregnant Cast Member Found Dead!
Mariah Carey Ho-ho-hos it Up in Bra and Little Else
Gigi Hadid Takes it All Off for Versace
It’s Over! Blac Chyna Leaves Rob Kardashian! Plus, Her Instagram Gets Hacked – See What She Said About Rob, the Kardashians, and Ex Tyga
A Legend Gone: Zsa Zsa Gabor Dies at 99
Soulja Boy Arrested! Find Out What the Rapper Did to Get Locked Up
Khloe Kardashian Poses for Health Magazine, Reveals Food Obsession
Lamar Odom Checks Himself into Rehab
Actor Alan Thicke Dies at 69
Kanye West meets with Donald Trump at Trump Tower
Daily Dose of RX: See the Mannequin Challenge Video that Sparked Several Arrests!
Kanye West Debuts Blonde Hair After Hospital Release
You Won’t Believe Which Jersey Shore Member Khloe Kardashian’s Bestie Malika is Dating!
Nicki Minaj Shows Off Bangin’ Bod in Bikini Photos
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: It’s Divorce!
Bella Hadid Transforms for Paper Mag Shoot: She’s Almost Unrecognizable!
Kylie Jenner Poses With a Snake Wrapped Around Her Ever-Growing Rear End
Tyga’s Ex (Break Girlfriend) Demi Rose Takes it All Off for New Mag Shoot