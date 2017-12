Grandma, though?

This guy got caught red handed with the worst excuse possible.

so… my cousin and his baby mama got into an argument while he was recording β€œmerry Christmas” videos. LMMFAO. i had to clip it to the funniest part tho. this is all the time. pic.twitter.com/XUdRB96wfo

— π•₯𝕣𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕒 π••π•’π•£π•π•šπ•Ÿπ•˜ ₁₉₂₂ β€ (@_lesbiTREN) December 26, 2017