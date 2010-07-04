Daily Dose Daily Dose of RX: Road Rage Leads to Driver Jumping on Hood of Car Share Tweet Share Share Email Comments What would you do? http://gossiprx.com/wp-content/uploads/Road-Rage-This-guy-completely-loses-it-and-jumps-on-hood-of-car.mp4 Related Items:daily dose, road rage Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you Daily Dose of RX: Road Rage Gone Hilariously Wrong Daily Dose of RX: Man Arrested While Showing Off Drug Money on Facebook Live Daily Dose of RX: Melania Trump Swats Away The Donald’s Hand as They Arrive in Israel Click to comment Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website