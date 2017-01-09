VIDEO

Daily Dose of RX: Obese Woman Towed in Wheelchair Behind Pickup

By
Posted on

Only in Kansas.

A woman in Kansas City, Kansas was spotted being towed behind a pickup truck after she was presumably too large to fit inside. This is crazy, and we would have filmed it too. This is what America has come to.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Latest

To Top