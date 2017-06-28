Daily Dose

Daily Dose of RX: Man Hit By Bus, Thrown 20 ft, Gets Up and Continues Into Bar!

This guy is not letting anything get in the way of his drinking.

A man can be seen on security footage calmly crossing a street when an out of control bus comes careening around a curve, smashing straight into his back. The impact throws him 20 ft, but he gets right up and continues into the car he was heading to. Watch the video:

