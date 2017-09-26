Daily Dose

Daily Dose of RX: Man Arrested While Showing Off Drug Money on Facebook Live

This guy is a genius.

A guy we can only assume to be a scholar in his field was on Facebook Live streaming a bunch of cash and bragging about it got interrupted by the police who showed up to arrest him. And of course, it was in Florida.

Stay in school kids.

5 Comments

