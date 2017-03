He might be in serious trouble for this one.

Football star Mohammed Anas, of South Africa, was giving an interview when he thanked his wife – and then his girlfriend – immediately realizing his error. He said he just misspoke and often refers to his daughter as his ‘girlfriend’ at home, and his wife knows he’s a good man, so he wasn’t concerned she would think his slip of the tongue meant anything. Still, it’s a big whoopsie!