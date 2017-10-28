Daily Dose Daily Dose of RX: Don’t Touch the Glass! Share Tweet Share Share Email Comments Touch at your own risk. "pic.twitter.com/Mk8x4U3RdV — October 26, 2017 Related Items:daily dose of rx Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you Daily Dose of RX: Dog Loves the Big Slide at the Fair Daily Dose of RX: Woman Pulls Loaded Gun Over Last Notebook in Walmart Daily Dose of RX: 13-year-old Girl Shuts Down Boy’s Advances in the Best Way Click to comment Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website