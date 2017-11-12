Cuteness Overload! Beyoncé Spotted With Twins Rumi and Sir Carter

Those cheeks are so pinchable!

Beyoncé was spotted having some quality time with her new twins with the help of a nanny. Queen Bey was clutching Sir Carter close, while Rumi was carried by one of the family’s several nannies. Their cheeks are looking extra chubby, and we can’t wait to see how they continue to grow.

Fans went crazy over the pics of the twins, as they have been kept largely under wraps except for that spectacular goddess-like photoshoot Beyoncé blessed the world with when they were one month old.

That Lady : *comes into her bosses office* Boss : we have a new family for you to Nanny. You’ll be babysitting Sean and Beyoncé Cart- That Lady : pic.twitter.com/Akp3oSmsna — 🙏🏾 KHALIL THA FCKIN GOD 🙏🏾 (@khalilscott_) November 12, 2017

I forgot she had twins 😂 — Reina ♔ (@queenjasmir) November 12, 2017

Stans: ugh now Beyoncé ain't gon post no more pics of the Twins, y'all ruin it every time

Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/i6wQAfPTEU — [dri-ix] (@iamdryx) November 12, 2017

Me: “I hate paparazzi always being nosy and taking pics of celebs without their consent.” Me: *looking at paparazzi pics of Beyonce and the twins* pic.twitter.com/RiJRPOM6CN — Helen Strangé 👑 (@KLCHII) November 12, 2017

Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles was also there to lend a hand. Click for more pics!

