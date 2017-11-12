Photos

Cuteness Overload! Beyoncé Spotted With Twins Rumi and Sir Carter

Those cheeks are so pinchable!

Beyoncé was spotted having some quality time with her new twins with the help of a nanny. Queen Bey was clutching Sir Carter close, while Rumi was carried by one of the family’s several nannies. Their cheeks are looking extra chubby, and we can’t wait to see how they continue to grow.

Fans went crazy over the pics of the twins, as they have been kept largely under wraps except for that spectacular goddess-like photoshoot Beyoncé blessed the world with when they were one month old.

Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles was also there to lend a hand. Click for more pics!

