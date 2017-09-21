Breaking News

Coworker From Hell Spreads Infected Poop on Woman’s Desk!

    Imagine working with this firecracker!

    image

    A Virginia woman who copped to spreading human feces that contained an infectious bacteria on a coworker’s desk was sentenced to two years of probation.

    Andrea Edwards was so mad at her coworker at a lab that she took a sample of poop from a client she tested knowing it contained a type of bacteria that could cause infection, diarrhea, stomach pain and death and smeared it all over the victim’s computer mouse and desk chair.

    Is it safe to assume she was also fired?

17 Comments

