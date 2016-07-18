Courtney Stodden Suffers Miscarriage

21-year-old Courtney Stodden suffered a miscarriage just one week after taking a spill, though it is unknown if that was at all related.
So sad! This was her and her 56-year-old husband Doug Hutchison’s first child together.
She posted afterward, “I love you my sweet angel.”
b
The couple also released a statement to People Mag: “It is with a heavy heart to inform you that last week Courtney Stodden suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage. Courtney and her husband, Doug, are at an emotional loss for words and are using this time to grieve with their close family and friends.
