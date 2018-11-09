Courtney Stodden Shows Off her Curvier Figure

1.4k SHARES Share Tweet

Courtney Stodden has put on a few, and she couldn’t be happier.

Usually, Hollywood pressures make many women try to keep themselves thin. Courtney recently began posting images of her new, curvy figure, comparing it to her thin self from years ago. She says she’s gained 25 pounds, but she isn’t mad about it. In fact, she is pretty happy about it.

She expressed how self-conscious she was when she was thin and her increased confidence now in an Instagram post.

She wrote “I can’t stress ENOUGH how much better I feel with an extra 25 pounds. The left picture was taken in 2013– I weighed 100 pounds. I never really meant to stay skinny by law but I think it was subconsciously branded inside of my head that THIN is IN. But the funny part is, I was my MOST INSECURE 😟 Now, 5 years later, at 125 pounds… I’m so much healthier. I’m so much HAPPIER and I feel my sexiest😌 just be happy everyone and PLEASE PLEASE DO NOT CONFORM (especially if it’s subconscious) ❤️❤️❤️ height: 5’4 🌸 #curves #liveyourbestlife.”

She posted several shots of her curvier body, expressing her pleasure with her new body.

We think she looks great, and it’s even better she’s feeling good about herself. She’s had a tumultuous past, as she rose to notoriety by marrying Doug Hutchison, who was several years her senior when she was just 16. She struggled with substance abuse as well. The two have since parted ways, but she is doing well.