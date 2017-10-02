Courtney Stodden Plays Marilyn Monroe in Home Video, Sips on Wine While Wrapped in Bed Sheets

Is she ok though?
Courtney Stodden sang Happy Birthday to herself while wrapped in bed sheets and sipping on a glass of wine, all while wearing a Marilyn Monroe wig and makeup. While she does favor the starlet in the video, it’s all just a little weird.
Courtney recently suffered a miscarriage and shaved her head, so she may be trying to find her true self again.
