Courtney Stodden Files for Divorce From Doug Hutchison

It’s officially over!

Courtney Stodden is ready to move on from her marriage to actor Doug Hutchison.

The two week when Doug was 50 and Courtney was just 16. Their relationship was obviously highly controversial, though Courtney’s mother gave consent.

The couple’s relationship has been tumultuous during much of the 6 years they have been together.

While they have broken up and reconciled many times before, this is the first time either has officially filed for divorce. It seems Courtney may have finally decided to move on.

