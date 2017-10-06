Comedian Ralphie May Dies

What a loss for comedy!

Funnyman Ralphie May has died at the young age of 45. He got his start on the show Last Comic Standing back in 2003, coming in second place (though many thought he should have won). He went on to do many standup specials over the years. His last performance was Thursday night at Harrah’s in Vegas, and he died at a private residence in the city. He went into cardiac arrest and died.

He leaves behind 2 children. RIP Ralphie, you’ll be missed!

The comedy world quickly paid tribute to May:

Wow….I was just told that Ralphie May passed. I'm truly saddened by this. He was a good dude. Heaven just got another funny angel RIP man — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) October 6, 2017

Thank you, Ralphie May. You were a world-class comedian. pic.twitter.com/TGWpRcyQGH — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) October 6, 2017

Met Ralphie May 1997ish He said “I’m doin a talk show pilot w Jeff Ross as host. I said “whats ur role? & he replied “I play the audience” — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) October 7, 2017