Comedian Ralphie May Dies

What a loss for comedy!

Funnyman Ralphie May has died at the young age of 45. He got his start on the show Last Comic Standing back in 2003, coming in second place (though many thought he should have won). He went on to do many standup specials over the years. His last performance was Thursday night at Harrah’s in Vegas, and he died at a private residence in the city. He went into cardiac arrest and died.

He leaves behind 2 children. RIP Ralphie, you’ll be missed!

The comedy world quickly paid tribute to May:

