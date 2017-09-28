Breaking News

Ciara to Pay Tribute to Janet Jackson at This Year’s BET Awards

Janet-Jackson-vs-Ciara

Ciara will be one of the artists paying tribute to Janet Jackson at the BET Awards this year, which isn’t surprising given that her style has long been influenced by the superstar. She confirmed it by posting a pic of Janet and letting everyone know how excited she is. Will you be watching?

