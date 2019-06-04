Ciara Shades Ex Future Over Breakup

Ciara and Future broke off their engagement in 2014, but the shade continues.

Once upon a time, Ciara and Future were once hip hop royalty. They had a beautiful son Baby Future and were on their way to wedding bliss. They were one of the hottest couples, and they were definitely relationship goals. They were, that is, until they broke off their engagement.

Though neither explicitly went into detail about what happened between them, they clearly still both feel some kind of way about the way things went down. They have traded shots occasionally over the years in the media and in court, and today not much has changed. There were lots of rumors about Future’s infidelity, none of which were much of a surprise to anyone.

Ciara got down to business with Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, where the two talked about her failed relationship with Future. “I’d have moments when I would be in the shower, I’d be crying,” Ciara told Pinkett. “I had a few different settings — crying in the bedroom, crying in the shower…crying because I’m not in the happiest place, and it hurts what I’m going through.” She never mentioned the rapper by name, but it’s pretty clear who she’s talking about.

She talked about how she knew it wasn’t real love and left to go search for it rather than hope he got his act together. She continued, “I had to take a couple of times to figure it out, but my dad’s love is what saved me in all my situations, because it would get to a point where I was like, my dad wouldn’t do this to my mom. This can’t be love. I’ve always had the same goal of wanting to be loved a certain way, but I was just walking in the wrong direction.”

The two ended up breaking things off just three months before the wedding and shortly after they welcomed their son. She also sued him at one point for $15 million in slander. Future has continued to attack Ciara publicly, claiming recently that she introduced their son to her current husband without “asking for permission” from the rapper. He’s long been critical of Ciara’s relationship, which clearly has gone far better than his own. He even dissed Ciara’s husband Russell, saying that Ciara “controls” him. Tuh!

Today, Ciara is happily married to NFL star Russell Wilson, and the two share another child together, Sienna Princess Wilson, as well while also parenting baby Future.