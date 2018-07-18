Ciara Drops New “Level Up” Video

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet

Ciara gives shows off her famous dance skills in new “Level Up” video.

We are always impressed when it comes to Ciara’s dancing. Watch her turn up in her new video “Level Up.”

Fans had mixed reactions:

Level Up sounds like Work, Gimmie Dat and I’m Out all mixed together. Ciara, we need something new sis 🚮 — frank. (@franknotocean_) July 18, 2018

@ciara #LevelUp I'm so proud of you Ciara for showing growthx & maturity. Thank God I never settle; This view is so much better! #LevelUp 💯🔥 — Terri Philips (@HeatTerri) July 18, 2018

Ciara ummmm… #LevelUp ain't it…It's cute but you was suppose to serve looks and just give me more ..issa no sis 👎 pic.twitter.com/crnaseRbo1 — Larry Bradshaw (@BoyTrapunzel) July 18, 2018