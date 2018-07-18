Entertainment

Ciara Drops New “Level Up” Video

Ciara gives shows off her famous dance skills in new “Level Up” video.

We are always impressed when it comes to Ciara’s dancing. Watch her turn up in her new video “Level Up.”

Fans had mixed reactions:

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

2.3K
News

Brigitte Nielsen Pregnant at 54 Years Old
1.7K
News

ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ After Her Racist Tweets
1.6K
Trending

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Slim Figure But Gets Dragged By Fans Over Her Face
1.5K
Fashion

Fran Drescher Is a Style Icon
1.2K
News

Ciara Says Future is A Deadbeat Daddy
1.2K
Fashion

See the Looks From This Year’s Met Gala!
1.1K
Fashion

Iggy Azalea Shows Off Summer Body
1.0K
Photos

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Bikini Bod in Bahamas
962
Entertainment

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Beefs With His Girlfriend on Social Media
944
News

Jean Paul Gaultier Shades Kim Kardashian Over Copycat Perfume Design
927
News

Azealia Banks Responds to Kim Kardashian’s Defense of Kanye West
808
Photos

Jennifer Lopez Performs in a Sparkly Thong
804
News

Teyana Taylor Shoots Down Breakup Rumors in the Best Way
730
News

Avicii Cause of Death Revealed as Suicide by Broken Glass
730
Entertainment

Bella Thorne Drops Video for “B**** I’m Bella Thorne”
683
News

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Back Together!
652
Fashion

Kendra Wilkinson is Unrecognizable With New Hair
650
Entertainment

Kim Zolciak Gets Dragged After RHOA Reunion
600
News

There’s a New Royal Baby in Britain!
592
News

Elon Musk and Grimes Are Dating
567
News

Verne Troyer Dies age 49
559
Photos

Johnny Depp Looks Terrible! Is He OK?
554
Fashion

Kim Kardashian Nearly Shows EVERYTHING in Attempt to Sell Perfume
To Top