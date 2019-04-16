News

Ciara and Hubby Russell Wilson Get Cozy After $140 Million Contract Extension

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson posted video from under the covers of their bed, likely where they were celebrating his $140 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson had given the team an ultimatum over his contract: either make a deal by April 15th, or he’d walk completely. Given how valuable he’s been to the team, they weren’t about to let that happen.

His new $140 million, 4-year contract extension makes him the highest player in the league right now.

Ciara and Russell continue to show off their love, despite drawing the ire of people like her son’s father, Future. However, fans are eating it up:

